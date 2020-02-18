The family of James Joseph “Jim” Walsh III, 75, of Chemung Street in Waverly, will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Waverly, N.Y. Interment will follow in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 in memory of James Joseph Walsh III. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.