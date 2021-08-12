James T. McCloe, 69, of Waverly passed away peacefully at his home in Williamsburg, Va., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a battle with an aggressive form of leukemia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Waverly High School Auditorium, 1 Frederick St., Waverly, N.Y., with a reception to follow in the cafeteria. For those who are unable to attend the service, the service will be livestreamed on YouTube on the WNN Wolverine News Network.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waverly Youth Recreation Department located at Village of Waverly, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, NY 14892. In addition, the Jim McCloe Memorial Scholarship Fund has been created through Waverly High School to honor Jim’s life and legacy. To contribute to the scholarship fund, donations may be sent to the Waverly Administration Office, 15 Frederick St., Waverly, NY 14892.
