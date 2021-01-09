Nancy C. Polasky, 80, of Huntersville, N.C., formerly of Sayre, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C., following an extended period of declining health.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
