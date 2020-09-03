Well attended funeral services were held for Raymon S. “Ray” Sklarkowski, 63, of Athens, Pa. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Mark Waters officiating.
Besides sharing personal memories of Ray, the Pastor spoke of Ray’s relationship with the Lord and that he always knew where to go whether in time of need or blessings. He likened Ray to the woman in the Bible who wanted to be near Jesus and touch the hem of his garment just as that woman Ray always went to the Lord for all of his needs. During the service, Ray’s favorite song was played, “I Thank God for the Lighthouse.”
Following the pastor’s message, many shared memories of Ray and his outreach not just to the Bingo players but how he touched the community. Pastor Waters closed the service with a prayer.
Committal services were held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens with Pastor Waters. The burial followed where Ray was laid next to his beloved parents. Pallbearers were his brother; Phil Sklarkowski, nephews; Matt Sklarkowski and Brian Sklarkowski, and Alston Teeter, Doug Mays, and David Mays.