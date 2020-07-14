A funeral service for Craig Wesley Griffis, 83, of Laurel Hill Road, Milan, Pa. was held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church with Rev. Rich Hanlon officiating. Instrumentalist for the service was Deb Crum. Members of Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F.& A.M.held a Masonic Funeral Service at the church followed by a Service of Remembrance by members of Rome Chapter No, 26 Order of Eastern Star.
A luncheon for family and friends was held in the church social hall following the service. Interment was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were: Mark Griffis, Bill Griffis, Dale Watkins, Allan Frisk, Dick Walsh and Tim Spencer. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.