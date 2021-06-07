A very well attended graveside service to celebrate the life of Norma G. Lynch, 88, of Sayre, was held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Tioga Point Cemetery. Rev. John Green officiated. The Eulogy was given by Norma’s daughter Amy Lynch Ennis. A special song was sung by granddaughter Annabel Ennis (Noone Cares for Me But Jesus). A small tribute by grandson Aiden Ennis was given.
Pallbearers were: Keith Lynch, Matthew Lynch, Conor Lynch, Jack Ennis, Aiden Ennis, and John Green. Honorary Pallbearer was Reign Lynch. After the service, the family greeted family and friends for a luncheon at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Norma’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.