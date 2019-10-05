Memorial services for Carole B. LaPlante, 80, of Tioga Center, N.Y., will be held at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Please share your memories of Carole at www.RichardsFH.com.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
