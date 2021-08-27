With family surrounding him at home, James E. Mullen, Jr., 62, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St. Sayre, Pa., on Sept. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Melinda Artman presiding. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. John Lutheran Church or Guthrie Hospice, who took special care of Jim at home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jim’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.