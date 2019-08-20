A time of calling for Sharon L. Perry, 66, of Waverly will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating and burial to follow in Chemung Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sharon’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.