Jacqueline D. Davis, 90, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ben Lentz officiating. In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, 109 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892, Small Business Fund, which will continue to aid small businesses in need, especially during this difficult time.
