A well attended celebration of life for Leon (Lee) Labosky of Milan, Pa., was held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home from 5-7 p.m. The eulogy was given by his granddaughter, Arielle Duemberger. Family and friends shared stories and memories.
Full military honors were held at 5:30 p.m. from the Valley Color Guard. Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms was Mike Guilford, Firing Squad was: Gerald Beatty, Gary Fairbanks, Bob White, and Bill Douglas. Color Guard was Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Marc Stroker, Rain Jones and Elizabeth Wagner. Bugler was Don Barber. The flag was presented to Lee’s wife Marilyn by Gerald Beatty.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Lee’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.