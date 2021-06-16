Well-attended funeral services for Madeline M. Nothstein, 71, of Sayre, Pa, were held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Jon Austin officiated the service opening with a welcome and sharing thoughts of Madeline’s life. Some shared memories of their time spent with Madeline and the pastor shared family memories. He shared scriptures and closed with prayer.
The committal service and burial was held at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens. Pallbearers were her grandsons, Tyler Whipple and Nick Whipple, and Jake Nothstein and Jeff Knolles.
A post funeral luncheon was hosted at the Litchfield United Methodist Church in Sayre following the burial.