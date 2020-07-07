A very well attended Celebration of Life Service for Kevin T. Payne, 62, of Ulster, Pa. was held on Monday, July 6 2020 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service offering words of comfort from Psalm 34:18 and John 11:25 & 26. The pastor then shared family memories.
His son Thomas spoke on behalf of the family, and others shared memories.
The pastor closed with Psalm 30:4 and John 14 followed by all praying Psalm 23 together. Burial will be at a later date. Following the service, family and friends joined together at his son and daughter-in-law’s home to continue to share memories and lunch.