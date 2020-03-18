Gerald D. Keene, 88, of Waverly passed away on March 13, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Waverly, N.Y., with family members by his side.
Due to the current situation, the family has decided to postpone any public services at this time. All services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Waverly VFW, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892.