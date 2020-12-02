Nancy J. Arcesi, age 69, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2020 after a brief battle with an aggressive, rare brain cancer.
A time of calling was held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt’s Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Householder officiating and words of remembrance were given by her children, Shawn and Karen. For those unable to attend the services, they were livestreamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Private interment will be at the Lockwood Cemetery, Lockwood, N.Y. Nancy will be laid to rest directly adjacent to the fields her father worked on the farm.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Nancy’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.