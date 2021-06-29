Dr. Jan Beck, M.D., D.D.S., 94, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center.
A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A dual-celebration of life service for Dr. and Mrs. Jan Beck will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Ft. Indian Town Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Beck’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, State Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850 or Stray Haven Animal Shelter, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.