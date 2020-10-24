Georgiana Marie “George” Ellers, “A Good-Hearted Woman,” 73, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away following an extended illness on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for the visitation and funeral service.
Burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Georgiana’s name to: Nancy Quatrini Breast Cancer Fund, Oncology Department, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 or Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
