Robert F. LaFritz, Sr., 71, of Waverly passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home.
A time of calling was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 12 to 1 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y.
A funeral service to honor Robert’s life was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. where full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Archie Campbell, Robert White, Larry Parks and Don Hunt as Firing Squad, Charles Zimmer, Dan Eiklor, Bill Douglas, Tom Chamberlain and Elizabeth Wagner as Color Guard, Don Barber as Bugler and Mike Guildford as Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain.
For those who were unable to attend the service, it was live streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Robert’s family may visit our Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com