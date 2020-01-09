A memorial service for Marilyn M. Courtright, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Deacon Michael Donovan officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com or by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, Pa., and Blauvelt Funeral Home in Waverly, N.Y.