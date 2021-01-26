Graveside services for Victoria A. Stewart, 87, of Sayre, Pa., were held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. The Rev. Melinda Artman opened the service with the anthem: “I Am Resurrection.” The New Testament reading was from Romans 8:14-19, 34-35, and 37-39, followed by the homily and remembrances. All present joined in the Apostles Creed, The Lord’s Prayer, and the Prayers of the People.
The pastor followed with the Commendation, the Committal. Burial followed the committal service.