Florence Sylvia (Frost) Ellis, 85, of Windham Summit, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehab Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Nov. 13 from 10-11 a.m. at the Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. Masks will be required.
Florence will be laid to rest next to Glen at a private graveside service in the Osborne Hill Cemetery.
Memories may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Friends who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Church, 59-1 N. Main Street, Nichols, NY 13812, or Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Florence S. Ellis.