Donald J. Acorn, 82, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following an extended illness.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., where a service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery.
