Patricia Ellen Bresser passed away on Thursday (Jan. 28, 2021), at the age of 86 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private viewing for immediate family members will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport, N.Y., on Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021) at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to the Hammondsport Public Library, 21 William St., P.O. Box 395, Hammondsport, NY 14840 or a tree is planted in Patricia’s memory by visiting alivingtribute.org.
Instead of a repass, the family will host a memorial picnic on June 27, 2021 in Hammondsport, N.Y., for all family and friends to celebrate Patricia’s life.
Online condolences or remembrances of Patty are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.