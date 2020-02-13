A Celebration of Life Service was held for Jay David Schultz, 55, of Athens, Pa., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The family had requested that everyone dress in their favorite sports team jerseys honoring Jay’s love of sports, especially football. His family and many in attendance honored him by the wearing of his favorite and only team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were jerseys and sweatshirts from many sports teams including the Athens Bulldogs”, where Jay was an outstanding athlete when in school.
The service opened with “Hands of Time,” followed by the Rev. Linda Rogers sharing scriptures from Luke 10:27, I Peter 4:10, and II Cor. 5:7, sharing that those Scriptures were descriptive of the man they were there to honor. A man who his life was kind and loving and after developing ALS disease, he never gave up his positive attitude, his determination to fight the devastating disease, his courage and bravery was unending, his humor never faltered, his faith was strong, and his love for his family and friends remained his strength.
Many songs that had meaning for his family were played throughout the service, “Over You,” “Simple Man,” “A Thousand Years,” and “Tears in Heaven.” There was a Time of Remembrance with Pastor Linda sharing many stories from the family and others. Many in attendance shared some of their times spent with Jay. The pastor closed with words that for all that knew Jay and the kind of man he was, that if we could take a portion of that with them and live each day as he did, his legacy would continue touching others’ lives.
Prior to the closing scriptures and prayer, the pastor thanked all from the family for their many years of being there for Jay and his family, for all the fundraisers, kindness, and love from all who stood with them during his illness. Closing Scriptures were from Psalm 30:5 and Isaiah 40:31 and closing in prayer. The song “Amazing Grace” closed the service.
The family hosted friends and family at Jay and Kelley’s home following the service.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.