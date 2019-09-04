Family and friends gathered on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S Main St. Nichols at 4 p.m. to remember and share stories during a period of visitation and to celebrate and remember the life of Ruthana L. Brown, 89, of Dushore.
A memorial service and life celebration followed calling hours. Services opened with the song “My Way”. Pastor Larry Jennings of the Warren Center Baptist Church, officiated. Pastor Jennings reflected on Ruthanna’s life as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Fond memories and a eulogy was shared by Ruthanna’s daughter Angela Bellinger. The song “Go Rest High on that Mountain” was played followed by a closing prayer by Pastor Jennings. Following the service a dinner and time of sharing was held at the Warren Center Community Building. Those unable to attend may share memories and condolences by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.