Victoria A. Stewart, 87, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Sayre Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Melinda Artman officiating.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will follow the graveside service at Tioga Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Victoria’s memory to the Church of the Redeemer, 201 South Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.