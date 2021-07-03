Henry Douglas Harford, 91, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sayre Health Care in Sayre, Pa.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Doug’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y., where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Doug’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.