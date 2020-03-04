The family of James W. Cook, 82, of Athens, will receive friends at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home at 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with the funeral service immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Monroeton, Pa., cemetery with military honors accorded, immediately following the funeral service. A time of remembrance and lunch will follow.
Contributions in James W. Cook’s memory may be directed to the Monroe Hose Company, 8958 Burlington Turnpike, Monroeton, PA 18832 or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.