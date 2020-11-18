Louise Houseknecht, age 91, of Athens, Pa., passed away at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, with Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating. COVID requirements will be mandated at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Flowers will be provided by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Louise’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.