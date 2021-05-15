Jennifer L. Parrish-Sampson, residing at 409 Lincoln St., Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully in her sleep May 11, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Parrish Family Deli on Saturday, May 15 from 1-5 p.m. for all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jennifer to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jen’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
Please Note: Parrish Family Deli will be closed, and will reopen on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8 a.m.