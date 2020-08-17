Graveside services were held for Jeanette L. Bracken, 81, of Sayre, Pa. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with words of comfort from Rev. 21 and Matt. 5:4. The pastor then shared family memories and Jeanette’s life of serving others by caring for her family, serving her church and volunteering at the Robert Packer Hospital for over 25 years. Pastor then shared from John 11 and John 14. The committal and burial followed the service closing with the poem, “She is Gone” and prayer. Those in attendance gathered at Jeannette and Ken’s home to continue to share memories and a luncheon.