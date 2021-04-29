A devoted husband, loving father, and a friend to all, Merriman Wendell Chubb, age 90, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2021 at home.
The graveside service to celebrate Wendell’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, Pa., and military rites will be given by the Troy Veterans Honor Guard.
The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wendell’s memory to the Troy VFW Post 8675 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Send condolences at VickeryFH.com.