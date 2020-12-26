Our hearts were broken on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 with the unexpected passing of our beloved Timothy Parker Hawthorne, 39, of LeRaysville, Pa. Tim was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, nephew and a loyal friend.
A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns when at the funeral chapel to include wearing masks and social distancing. A private family service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. The service will be streamed and may be viewed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/timothy-hawthorne.
A bonfire and time of sharing memories and laughter will also be held to celebrate Tim’s 40th birthday on the weekend of his birthday.
The family extends their sincere thank you for all the condolences. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to his children, c/o First Citizens Community Bank, 960 Main St., LeRaysville, PA 18829 in loving memory of Timothy Parker Hawthorne.