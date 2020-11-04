William T. Campbell, 86, of Litchfield, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a period of declining health.
Friends and family may call on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral services.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
