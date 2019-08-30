Family and friends of Marjorie “Marge” Lois (White) Orlowski, 95, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to the Endless Mountain Pregnancy Care Center, 13 State St., Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.