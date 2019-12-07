MSG. Robert F. McCracken (ret), 82, of Watertown, NY, formerly of Waverly, NY passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Oswego Health Hospital in Oswego, N.Y.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral Services were held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. where his daughter Penny Stock officiated and burial followed in Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.