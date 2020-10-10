On Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., family and friends of Leo F. Bentley, Jr., 72, of South Waverly gathered for a Time of Visitation at the newly named, Leo F. Bentley, Jr. Community Hall, having been dedicated on Monday evening by the South Waverly Borough Council. At the end of the visitation, First Responders from the Valley and surrounding areas held a memorial service officiated by Chaplain Linda Rogers for their colleague and friend.
Following the service, Bradford County 911, responded with a Final Call for their brother, followed by the Tolling of the Fire Bell.
On Wednesday, October 7, very well attended funeral services were held at the Community Hall, at 11 a.m. with Leo’s Pastor and friend, Rev. James Fox officiating.
During the time of visitation, the First Responders stood honor guard at Leo’s casket.
Rev. Fox opened the service with the greeting, prayer, and the reading of the obituary.
Dan Earl followed, singing “The Anchor Holds,” and the congregation then joined together in singing one of Leo’s favorite hymns, “In the Garden.”
Many then shared memories, times spent with Leo, and stories of his pranks with his wife Lynette sharing that she is confident that Leo is with the Lord and that all can see him again if they allow John 3:16 to become real in their lives.
The time of sharing was followed by those in attendance singing “The Old Rugged Cross.” Dan Earl and Tracy Timm sang “Amazing Grace” followed by the pastor bringing forth the message from Psalm 23 and Revelation 21-22. The service ended with Tracy Timm singing “Because He Lives” and the pastor closed in prayer.
The First Responders lined the sidewalk as the pallbearers carried Leo out to proceed to the cemetery led by bagpiper David Yale. The procession to the cemetery was led by the First Responders attending; Sayre Borough Police, Athens Borough Police, Athens Twp. Police, Waverly Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Bradford County Sheriff, Pennsylvania Constables, Greater Valley EMS, Bradford County 911, Bradford County Drone Team, South Waverly Fire Department, Athens Borough Fire Department, Sayre Volunteer Fire Department, Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Waverly-Barton Fire District, and Chemung Fire Department.
As the procession entered Tioga Point Cemetery to lay Leo to rest, he was passed under the American flag draped from the Athens Borough Fire Department and Sayre Volunteer Fire Department ladder trucks.
Leo was carried to his grave site by his close friends; Jesse Harris, Jack Felicita, Bob Nocchi, Rick Kreesy, Rich Berger, and Frank Stillman, escorted by the Air Force Honor Guard, the Valley Color Guard, and First Responders.
Rev. Fox read scriptures for the committal service and closed with prayer. Bagpiper David Yale presented “Amazing Grace” and military honors were accorded with the Air Force Honor Guard folding and presenting the flag to Leo’s wife, Lynette, and the Valley Color Guard with Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain; Mike Guilford, Firing Squad; Archie Campbell, Robert White, Bill Douglas, Gerald Beatty, Jim Smith, and Larry Parks, Color Guard; Dan Eiklor, Charles Zimmer, and Joe Murray, and bugler Don Barber.
As family and friends departed the cemetery, the bagpipes could be heard in the distance. Family and friends returned to the Leo F. Bentley, Jr. Community Hall for a post funeral luncheon to continue to share memories of their loved one and friend.