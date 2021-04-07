Paul Stanley Sweitzer, 71, well known Towanda resident of 217 Poplar St., loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Victory Church, Troy, Pa., with Pastor Josh Payne officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the church.
Contributions may be directed to Victory Church, 645 E. Main St., Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Paul Stanley Sweitzer.
