Steven T. Dandignac, 59, of Delhi, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday evening, Feb. 8, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Delhi American Legion, 41 Page Ave., Delhi, N.Y. (social distancing and masks are required). Following visitation there will be a procession and tribute ride on Steve’s plow route, County Route 14.
Burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Wampsville, N.Y., and a celebration of Steve’s life will take place in the spring, at a time to be announced.
Contributions in memory of Steve may be made to the Delhi Fire Department, 140 Delview Terrace Ext., Delhi, or to the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, P.O. Box 88, Delhi, NY 13753.
Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Dandignac family.