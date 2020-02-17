A Requiem Mass for George Charles Lewis, 79, of Lockwood, N.Y., will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Benjamin Lentz, pastor emeritus, as celebrant and the Rev. Melinda Artman, pastor, as concelebrant.
Interment will follow in Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y., with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be directed to Care First Hospice of Chemung County, 209 Hoffman St., Elmira, NY 14905 in memory of George Charles Lewis. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.