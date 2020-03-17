Funeral services for Eleanor V. Phillips, 83, of Sayre, Pa., were held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Fassett Baptist Church in Gillett, Pa. Pastor Jim Cody, Pastor John Ford and Pastor Wayne Persaud co-officiated the service.
The service opened with “Amazing Grace,” followed by the greeting and reading of the obituary. The pastors then shared Psalm 23 and John 14:1-6 and the prayer was presented by the retired pastor of the Church, Pastor Don Rockwell.
There was a time of sharing from family and friends about their time spent and shared with Eleanor. The message was presented by Pastor Wayne Persaud, followed by the closing prayer. Pastor Jim Cody gave the committal service, followed by all joining in singing “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder.”
A post-funeral luncheon was held at the church for family and friends following the committal. Pallbearers were Bob Grappone, Brian Clayton, Dan Goeney, Michael Phillips, Richard Phillips, and Scott Phillips.
A private burial held for family will be held at a later date at Hanlon Hill Cemetery, Gillett, Pa.