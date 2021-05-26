Alice V. McCracken, 83, of School Street, Rixford, Pa., passed away into her Savior’s arms on Friday (May 21, 2021), after a lengthy illness.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, on Thursday (May 27, 2021) from 2-4 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Beth Rosler and the Rev. Gary Sheesley, co-officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #887 of Eldred Auxiliary, the Otto Township Fire Dept. or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.