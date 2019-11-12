A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Joseph J. Swigonski, 87, of Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre, Pa.
The Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiated the Mass with Stewart Rae serving on the altar and Cathy Maggi as Communion minister. Readers were Joseph’s granddaughters, Allison Stubbs and Erin Ginch and the gifts were presented by Salley and Jack Marrone and Dale and Julie Fagge.
The music was by organist, Larry Hoey and soloist, Joan Schoonover. Representing the family for the eulogy was Joseph’s daughter, Milissa Stubbs. The committal service and burial followed at Epiphany Cemetery, Sayre. Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Mike Guilford serving as Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms, Color Guard: Dan Eiklor, Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, and Elizabeth Wagner, Firing Squad: Fred Hill, Gary W. Stilson, Bill Douglas, Bob White, Larry Parks, Jim Smith, Gary Fairbanks, and Mark LaFollette with TAPS by Bugler; Don Barber. Pallbearers were Joseph’s sons-in-law; Brian Ginch, Donn Stubbs, and Matt Mullen, and grandsons: Brandon Ginch, Mark Mullen, Daniel Stubbs, and Alex Hazard.
Family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Mangialardo’s following the committal and burial service.