A Celebration of Life Service was held for Barbara U. Pruyne, 90, of Athens, Pa. on Sunday, December 08, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
The service opened with Shirley Goble, sharing “The Old Rugged Cross” followed by the Rev. Cindy Schulte welcoming all and a prayer. The Old Testament reading came from Isaiah 40:28-31. Special music was presented by Carol Lemmon and LuAnn Young singing “In The Garden”. The pastor shared memories by Nick and Chris Minier of their “Grandma Barb”. All in attendance share in reciting Psalm 23 followed by many sharing their memories of Barbara. The New Testament reading came from I Corinthians 13:4-7. All joined in singing, “Because He Lives” and Pastor Cindy shared the Gospel reading from John 14:1-6 and A Message of Hope. The Welcome Home prayer was by Mary Ramish and “Amazing Grace” was done by Carol Lemmon and LuAnn Young. All prayed together, “The Lord’s Prayer” with Pastor Cindy closing with the “Aaronic Blessing” and dismissal. Postlude music by Shirley Goble was “On Eagles Wings:. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Tomasso’s following the service.