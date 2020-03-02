Very well-attended funeral services for Julie M. Johnson, 49, of Colonial Beach, Va., formerly of Athens, was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home in Athens. The Rev. James Donahoo and Pastor Paula Kraus co-officiated the service. The service began with one of Julie’s favorite hymns, “Amazing Grace” followed by the opening words and prayer by Pastor Donahoo and all in attendance sharing the Lord’s Prayer. Her brother, Robert, and sister, Lori, shared the eulogy on behalf of the family. The pastor shared words that Julie had asked him to share on behalf of her about being remembered for her courage, and for all to remember her with smiles and her love for not just her two nieces and her nephew but for all children. Julie’s cousin, Courtney Webster, played two of Julie’s favorite hymns on the oboe, sharing Julie’s love of music. Pastor Kraus shared two scriptures that Julie had chosen from II Corinthians 5 and John 14. Pastor Donahoo concluded the service with all praying “Psalm 23” and closed in prayer. Burial and committal services followed in Tioga Point Cemetery. Pallbearers were her brother, Robert Johnson; brother-in-law, Mark Vidonic; and Aaron Morley, Charles Sturzenegger, Bob Abrams, and Mike Wilson. The Sayre Christian Church hosted a Post Funeral Luncheon for family and friends following the burial.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!