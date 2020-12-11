David Edward Snell, 25, of Barton, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, due to undiagnosed heart complications.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns when at the funeral chapel to include wearing masks and social distancing. A private family service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with David’s family and share a memory of a happy time by visiting his guestbook at sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to their local animal shelter or a contribution to the Make-a-Wish foundation in memory of David’s cousin Karson.