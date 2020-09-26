A well-attended Celebration of Life Service for Mark R. Ciprich, 67, of Athens Township, PA was held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly. NY with his son-in-law, Michael Stevens officiating.
A reading, “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me’ was shared by Marks daughter, Shannon, Zardezed. A favorite song, Go Rest High on That Mountain was performed by Mark’s daughter, Katrina Stevens, son-in-law, Michael Stevens, daughter, Ashlie Doering, and granddaughter, Olivia Stevens. Scripture readings were offered by his grandson, Nicholas Stevens and Mark’s brother, Christopher Ciprich. A special hymn, I’ll Fly away was performed by “Poppy’s Girls.” Closing prayer was offered by Mark’s son-in-law, Brandon Doering.