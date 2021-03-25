Deborah E. Buchmann, 68, of Delmont, Pa., formerly of Sayre, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with family by her side.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Deborah’s life will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Deborah’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.