Tracy Walker Jr., 80, of Sayre formerly of Scranton, Pa. went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 16, 2020 from the Sayre Health Care Center.
TA memorial service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Windham Center Community Church with his son-in-law, Pastor Jeff Bisher, officiating. A reception with light refreshments will be held at the church following the service. Interment will be private in the New Era Cemetery, Albany Township, Pa. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Tracy Walker Jr.
