Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.